Young Dolph’s Thinkin’ Out Loud album is packing a lot of heat. The Memphis rapper sparks mean spirits of a hustler’s energy with themes of being a self-made millionaire on the project. And he sounds more focused than ever on this project. The latter is probably due to the two attempts on his life within the past eight months.

But the 32-year-old rapper isn’t allowing negativity to slow him down. While the PRE CEO recuperates from bullets wounds from a recent shooting incident in Hollywood, Dolph released new visuals for his Zaytoven-produced, “Point Across.”

The H-Dot Ross-directe video finds Dolph visiting not one, but two PYTs at a plush mansion while he unleashes raps that evoke the energy of money-chasers.

Watch the video above.