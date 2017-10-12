Young Dolph has officially been released from the hospital.

The 32-year-old posted to Instagram Thursday (Oct. 12) a video of himself getting wheeled out of the hospital and into a car. The rapper was shot multiple times Sept. 26 after an altercation in the parking lot at Loews Hollywood Hotel. It was reported the shooting was tied to his issues with Yo Gotti, but Corey McClendon was arrested and charged with attempted murder for the shooting.

Dolph was previously reported to be in critical condition after the shooting. With a little bit of limp and his right arm in a sling, the rapper appeared to be in high spirits. Before heading into the car, the rapper saluted legends in the game, including some who lost their lives to gun violence.

“We out the motherf**king hospital, y’all know what time it is this sh*t right here don’t stop,” he said.”Shout out to Pac, shout out to Eazy-E, shout out to Biggie.”

New album "THINKING OUT LOUD" droppin 10/20! Go pre-order it now on iTunes. Its DOLPH!!!🐬🐬🐬🐬😆😆😆🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by 👑🐬 (@youngdolph) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

He also announced the release of his new album Thinking Out Loud.

“New album dropping this week Thinking Out Loud,” he said. “I know y’all didn’t think it was over with.”

Young Dolph’s sophomore effort Bulletproof was inspired by another shooting the rapper was involved in Charlotte, North Carolina. His SUV was shot at up to 100 times, but he walked away without a scratch.

Thinking Out Loud will be released Oct. 20.

