Life threatening situations usually make the average human rethink their life choices, yet for unsullied rappers like Young Dolph, it’s only an excuse to drop the best records in his arsenal. As promised, the Memphis rapper comes through with his new album Thinking Out Loud a week after recovering from multiple gun shot wounds following an altercation that went down in the parking lot of the Loews Hollywood Hotel in California.

Dolph serves up 10 brand new tracks, including stand outs like “Believe Me,” produced by Cassius Jay, and of course the title track, produced by Buddha Bless. The street savvy rapper also includes collaborative efforts like “Go Get Sum Mo” featuring Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign and “All Of Mine” with D.R.A.M. with additional production from Drumma Boy, Zaytoven, Mike WiLL Made-It, Teddy Walton, Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and more.