Young Dro Sheds Light On ‘Da Real Atlanta’ On New Album

In an era when Atlanta’s trap scene has taken over mainstream rap, Young Dro brings us back to his neck of the woods with the Da Real Atlanta. Shortly after teaming up with Hustle Gang for their We Want Smoke mixtape, Dro Polo goes solo with 10 brand new tracks — influenced by the early stage of trap muzik.

Dro kicks off the album by letting the people know how he came up making “Dirty Money.” Afterwards, he gives us a rundown of his “100 Plays” in the streets followed by other songs and skits inspired by his hometown.

Let Young Dro show you Da Real Atlanta. Stream his new solo album below.