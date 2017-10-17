Premiere: Young RJ & Joyner Lucas Put Their Plan In “Motion” (Video)

Young RJ waited for the perfect opportunity to grab Joyner Lucas for the visual adaptation of their song “Motion” — off his new album Blaq Royalty. A couple of weeks ago in Detroit, Lucas blessed fans inside El Club with an overwhelming set during his 508 Tour. Once the show wrapped up, the Massachusetts lyricist linked back up with RJ in the studio.

The video, directed by Diego Cruz, features both artists rapping over J Dilla’s timeless production in between a collage of symbolic imagery. RJ asserts that the abstract characters that pop up in scattered places throughout the short flick can be interpreted in various ways.

The fighting parents shows us that couples around the world can endure the grueling hardships of life no matter what color they are, and the little boy emphasizes that all children are subject to be caught in the crossfire. Yet, as we find out later on, there’s only one way to decipher the most mentally disturbing image of the video.

“The guy stabbed in the back means exactly what you see…self explanatory,” Young RJ tells VIBE about the intense scene. “Everyone has dealt with that from family to people on the job. For me in the world of hip hop very few have loyalty period. Stabbed in the back naked means that you had no clue. You dropped your guard.”

Although Statik Selktah doesn’t make an appearance, rapper Earlly Mac, who donates additional vocals to the record, also stars in the video along with rising Detroit artist Supakaine.

Blaq Royalty is available everywhere music streams are sold.