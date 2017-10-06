Young Thug Appears To Threaten Ex-Fiancé’s Life On Twitter

Young Thug recently split up with longtime fiancée Jerrika Karlae after allegations that the rapper was cheating. (They’ve been through multiple blowups, which Young Thug has sung about on record.) On Wednesday (Oct. 4), Karlae publicly declared herself single by saying she was “back on the market.”

Young Thug quoted the tweet last night with what appears to be a death threat: “What market?? B*tch u goin die OnGod.” Young Thug also retweeted the threat soon after.

I’m definitely back on the market tho 💋 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 4, 2017

What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod https://t.co/7ZJLuhMVSC — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 6, 2017

Earlier this week, Jerrika posted a photo to her Snapchat purporting to show evidence that Young Thug had cheated on her with a friend. (He responded with an Instagram post captioned with “Y cheat when u can creep.”) Just yesterday, Baller Alert captured a clip of Young Thug apologizing and asking Jerrika to “give me a chance and I promise I won’t mess up no more,” following up with a video of himself sarcastically crying.

From the desk of #YoungThug A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Young Thug’s tweet is up as of 11:10 a.m. and he’s only followed it up with a kissing emoji, which Jerrika used to punctuate her announcement.

💋 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 6, 2017

