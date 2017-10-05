Young Thug and Lil Yachty recently joined forces for a new music video, and it’s giving serious vintage vibes. The duo dropped the visuals for their single “On Me,” on Oct. 5, from the upcoming Quality Control compilation album.

In the Liam Macre-directed video, they set the scene at a hotel party. Shot with a retro filter, Yachty and Thugger goof around. Migos member, Offset also makes a cameo.

Things seem to take an interesting turn however, when a woman dressed in bondage lingerie, gets a little freaky on a bed, while an elderly couple dripped in white attire, slow dance in the party.

The forthcoming compilation project was reportedly announced by Offset on Tim Westwood back in Apr. 2017. The album will feature Migos, Thug, Yachty, among others. “Oh yeah, compilation is on the way. Us and the Boat,” Offset said. Quavo also chimed in: “Yes, this summer going crazy. We gone put on for the north, the A, the south, London, everybody. The whole world.”

Check out Lil Yachty and Young Thug in the “On Me” video above.