Yung Simmie Taps Lil Dred, Nell & More For His ‘Big Smokey’ Mixtape

Yung Simmie has made a career out of making all the haters shut up and vibe with his basement muzik. After spending the past year touring and enjoying life with his newborn son, the Carol City wordsmith channeled his inner lyrical beast —known as “Big Smokey” — for his brand new mixtape.

Simmie gave us a preview of his intense solo record “DEEP IN THE GAME” back in August, which serves as the introduction to the project. Simmie does the most to stand out on his own with enticing tracks like “Gotta Get It” and “HOLY SMOKE.” Dade County’s squad of budding emcees like Lil Dred, Nell & his brother Rell, Wolfko, and Johnny Hopkins also come through to jump on a handful of bangers produced by Yungicey, LAW, Evil Haze and HIGHAF.