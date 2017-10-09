As the legendary Zaytoven gears up to release his forthcoming debut album, Trap Holiday, with Motown Records, he calls on DJ Drama to give the streets some heat with his new mixtape, Where Would The Game Be Without Me 2.

READ: Zaytoven And Jay Claxton Discuss ‘Remy Martin Producers Series’ Season Four Semifinals

Zay gives fans an 11-track project with cameos by Yo Gotti, Quavo, Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty and more. The project’s first single with Quavo, “Stars In The Ceiling” is included, and of course, every song is produced by the one and only, Zaytoven himself.

LISTEN: Quavo And Zaytoven Look To The “Stars In The Ceiling”

The tracklist goes as follows:

1. Yo Gotti – “Gas Stove”

2. Big Bank Black – “Don’t Worry”

3. Lil Yachty – “Art Show”

4. Lil Uzi Vert – “A Lot”

5. Quavo – “Stars In The Ceiling”

6. Eldorado Red – “Serena & Venus”

7. Future – “Feds Did A Sweep”

8. Trouble and Boosie Badazz – “Ms. Cathy & Ms. Connie”

9. Young Scooter – “I Know”

10. Shy Glizzy – “One Day”

11. Ty Dolla $ign – “R&B”