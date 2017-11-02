Watch 2 Chainz & Travi$ Scott Act A Fool In “4 AM” (Video)

2 Chainz and Travi$ Scott like true vampires when it comes to partying. Instead of the usual 11 PM – 3 AM club hours, they like to get things poppin’ at “4 AM.”

In the G.O.O.D. Music-extended-fam’s new video, they let the cameras capture what happens when it’s time to let loose on their schedule.

“Pickin’ up the duffel bag like exercisin’, ooh/Bought mama new house ’cause she deserve it, ooh/Practice makes perfect but nobody’s perfect, ooh/Escobar is not open for service, ooh/Send you to Dr. Miami for your surgery, ooh,” raps 2 Chainz on the track.

