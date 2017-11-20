20 Halloween Hip Hop Fits That Won Halloween 2017

In a seemingly endless 2017 Halloween weekend, we’ve seen our favorite celebrities morph into our favorite characters and cartoons.

After several iconic costumes from some of music’s and entertainment best over the years, many were waiting to see what personalities our favorite artists would become. Mr. Pennywise made an appearance by way of LeBron James who may have been even scarier than the original.

JAY-Z and Beyonce are one of the most prominent couples in our generation but in the spirit of the season, the duo brought back a former power couple, Biggie Smalls and Lil Kim. Chance the Rapper brought the west coast back to the scene dressing up as Tupac with help of his bae as Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fabolous announced his Nov. 24th release date of Freddy Vs. Jason project during his press run and made sure to participate in the festivities with his family dressed at the entire Family Guy crew.

Peep some of the best Halloween looks below.

Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil Kim and Biggie Smalls

#CostumeCouture LA party. 😍🔥 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Chance The Rapper as Tupac Shakur

Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/rwEwQWwLyw — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 31, 2017

LeBron James as Mr.Pennywise

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

#dresstobefree Fur by @duckie_confetti 📸@flongala A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Khalid as Vince LaSalle from Recess

Usher as Rick James

It’s Rick James B*tch! #Legend #RickJames A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands

SCISSORHANDS! #halloween #gagaween #HAUS this year we decided to celebrate!☠️ A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Swizz Beatz as Sloth

Heyyyyyy youuuuu guysssss #goonies #funtimes ⚡️⚡️ Rocky Road ….. 🕺🏽 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

Nas as Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Milly Vanilli

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/uzoKSMV1Jq — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 31, 2017

Steph Curry as Jigsaw

🎃 Guess who???? 👻 A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Big Boi as Chewbacca

Thank You to everybody who supported @bigkidzfoundation Annual Halloween Costume Party ! Another 1 in the books 🆙 BigKidzFoundation.Org A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Kahlani as Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales

maybe I got C’s in high school because my personality is too complex for mainstream academics. FLACA #HappyHalloween #OITNB A post shared by ARTIVIST. 333 (@kehlani) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Kelly Rowland as Strangé

Strangé………BITCH! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande as Mugatu and Katinka

You’re Welcome A post shared by The Magnificent Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx

Happy Halloween! #copacabana A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Fabolous and Family as the Griffin family

THE FAMILY Guy [shot by @alrdysuccessful] Fab as Peter Griffin Emily as Lois Griffin Taina as Meg Griffin Jason as Chris Griffin Johan as Brian Griffin Mercedes as Consuela & Baby Jonas as Stewie Griffin #THEFAMILY #HappyHalloween A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui as Alice and the Mad Hatter

Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui dress up as Alice and the Mad Hatter at Ty’s Halloween #BeachHouse3 release party 🎃👻 #HalloweenCostume A post shared by Rap-Up (@rapup) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Charlamagne tha God as Black Panther