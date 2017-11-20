20 Halloween Hip Hop Fits That Won Halloween 2017

CREDIT: Lenny S

In a seemingly endless 2017 Halloween weekend, we’ve seen our favorite celebrities morph into our favorite characters and cartoons.

After several iconic costumes from some of music’s and entertainment best over the years, many were waiting to see what personalities our favorite artists would become. Mr. Pennywise made an appearance by way of LeBron James who may have been even scarier than the original.

JAY-Z and Beyonce are one of the most prominent couples in our generation but in the spirit of the season, the duo brought back a former power couple, Biggie Smalls and Lil Kim. Chance the Rapper brought the west coast back to the scene dressing up as Tupac with help of his bae as Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fabolous announced his Nov. 24th release date of Freddy Vs. Jason project during his press run and made sure to participate in the festivities with his family dressed at the entire Family Guy crew.

Peep some of the best Halloween looks below.

Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil Kim and Biggie Smalls

#CostumeCouture LA party. 😍🔥

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Chance The Rapper as Tupac Shakur

LeBron James as Mr.Pennywise

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

#dresstobefree Fur by @duckie_confetti 📸@flongala

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Khalid as Vince LaSalle from Recess

Usher as Rick James

It’s Rick James B*tch! #Legend #RickJames

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands

SCISSORHANDS! #halloween #gagaween #HAUS this year we decided to celebrate!☠️

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Swizz Beatz as Sloth

Heyyyyyy youuuuu guysssss #goonies #funtimes ⚡️⚡️ Rocky Road ….. 🕺🏽

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

Nas as Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Milly Vanilli

Steph Curry as Jigsaw

🎃 Guess who???? 👻

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Big Boi as Chewbacca

Kahlani as Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales

Kelly Rowland as Strangé

Strangé………BITCH!

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande as Mugatu and Katinka

You’re Welcome

A post shared by The Magnificent Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx

Happy Halloween! #copacabana

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Fabolous and Family as the Griffin family

Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui as Alice and the Mad Hatter

Charlamagne tha God as Black Panther

T’Charla!!!!!!

A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on

