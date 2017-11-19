As the 2017 American Music Awards continues on, VIBE’s live coverage features more performances from the evening. Not long ago, Macklemore and Skylar Grey, Khalid and Imagine Dragons, and Zedd and Alessia all took the stage for special collaboration performances.

Solo star Pink also returned to perform her new single “Beautiful Truama,” which received a tremendous reception. South Korean pop sensations BTS also made their U.S. television debut to the roars of screaming fans from the live audience.

Watch the performances below and stay tuned for more updates.

Macklemore performs “Glorious” feat. Skylar Grey

Khalid and Imagine Dragons perform “Young Dumb And Broke”

Pink performs “Beautiful Trauma”

