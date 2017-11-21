21 Savage Releases “Bank Account” Video Feat. Mike Epps

21 Savage’s menacing, meditative “Bank Account” was already a massive hit and easily the biggest song from his debut album Issa Album, and that was before it got a video. Today, it gets a video. The clip is essentially a Die Hard remake, with Savage leading a team of office-hijacker gunmen and serving as Hans Gruber. The comedian Mike Epps, who carries around an enormous teddy bear for much of the video, is John McClane. But toward the end, there’s a meta twist. Matthew Swinsky directs; check it out above.

This article was originally published on Stereogum.