Amidst Pete Rock and Waka Flocka’s recent feud over the new generation of rappers vs. the veterans, 21 is voicing his opinions. In an open letter, which 21 posted on Twitter on Nov. 21, the “Bank Account” artist advised OG artists not to criticize the new school about the content they rap about in their songs.

While their has been a lot of discussion about drug use being glorified in the younger crowd’s music, 21 wants gave the people a history lesson. “Why do so many of these ‘Og Rappers’ judge the new generation? They say we make drug user music like making drug selling music is better what’s the difference,” he wrote. “Artists been snorting cocaine and smoking crack since the 70s and 80s did y’all forget that? Instead of judging how about y’all make a change.”

He continued: “If the message in the previous generation of rap was so good why did so many of our parents abandon us for crack? Why we still killing each other? Don’t use us as the scape goat!”

He also reiterated the reason why today’s rap music carries such explicit messages. ” Our music is a reflection of what’s going on in our community and all we doing is using our talent to escape that community.”

As previously noted, 21 is responding to the increasing chatter regarding this generation’s obsession with pill-popping and mumble rap. Additionally, Lil Peep’s death has recharged the conversation concerning mental health and addiction.

See 21 Savage’s full message below.