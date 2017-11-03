A 3-year-old boy who had a “severe allergy to dairy” died last week after an employee at his school allegedly gave him a grilled cheese sandwich. The toddler’s father, wants to bring attention to his son’s untimely death in hopes that other children with allergies won’t meet the same tragic ending.

Elijah Silvera, was a student at Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Harlem, and according to his father, Thomas Silvera, the school failed to “provide the proper protocol” in regards to his son’s allergy.

On Nov. 3, Elijah was “playing peacefully” at school when he was given grilled cheese sandwich by an “adult at pre-k, despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy,” reads a message on a Go Fund Me account launched in his memory.

The child went into anaphylactic shock, but instead of calling 911, the preschool contacted the boy’s mother, Dina, who transported him to Harlem Hospital Center. Doctors were unable to save him.

“I’m pissed off that this had to happen to my son,” Silvera told ABC News. “But the next thing I don’t want is to happen to somebody else’s son or daughter.”

The school was shuttered by the city’s health department on Wednesday (Nov. 8) while the Elijah’s death is being investigated.

A Go Fund Me page was launched to raise money for Elijah’s funeral and moratory expenses, as well as a second “independent autopsy” on his body.

“At this moment it is unclear where responsibility for Elijah’s death will fall between the pre-k and the hospital itself,” the page states. “There are protocols that both the hospital and preschool must follow. We want to find out exactly what caused Elijah’s death and that will mean sorting out exactly where, if any, breakdowns may have occurred.”

Little Elijah is survived by a 5-year-old brother, Sebastian, and his “heartbroken”parents.

