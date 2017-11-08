A 64-year-old Florida woman is facing possible life in prison after she tried to discipline her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on her. Veronica Green Posey, who reportedly weighs 325 pounds was indicted on one first-degree felony murder charge Tuesday. (Nov. 7)

Dericka Lindsay, 9, was allegedly “acting out” towards her adoptive parents. Posey in an effort to get the child under control then sat on her. According to The Pensacola-News Journal, the child said she couldn’t breathe while Posey was sitting on her. Posey told Dericka “quit faking,” according to an affidavit. Shortly after, the family called 911 once they realized Dericka wasn’t breathing and transported her to Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Along with Posey’s felony murder charge, she is also accused of aggravated child abuse. Posey was reportedly released on bond after her arrest, but a Judge Jan Shackelford ordered a capias to take Posey into custody and held without bond.