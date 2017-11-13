San Francisco 49ers player, Marquise Goodwin has already persevered through what could easily be one of the hardest games of his NFL career. On Sunday (Nov. 12), Goodwin scored an 83-yard touchdown catch against the New York Giants to help the team snag their first win of the season, but the moment was emotional for the wide receiver due the death of his newborn son hours before he took the field.

#49ers WR Marquise Goodwin and his wife lost their unborn baby due to complications yesterday morning. What does he do? Score an emotional touchdown. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/wEMckVx6Fm — The Football Bible™ (@TheFBBible) November 13, 2017

After the game, the 26-year-old athlete revealed that he and his wife, Morgan, were mourning the loss of their son who was born prematurely.

The baby was delivered at 4 a.m. Sunday, Goodwin wrote in an emotional Instagram post thanking fans for their prayers. “Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of him holding the newborn’s hand. “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

The couple announced the pregnancy in September.

Goodwin, a former Olympian in track and field, was drafted to the NFL in 2013. He signed a two-year contract with the 49ers in March.

