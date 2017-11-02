The Internet can be a glorious place, full of creativity, information and real life LOLs, but for the most part the Internet is a savage’s sanctuary or den for deplorables and a place where mercy or sympathy are seldom given.

On Wednesday (Nov. 1) video surfaced of Tyrese crying over not having seen his 10-year-old daughter for two months. While wearing a black hoodie with the words “Shayla Rocks,” the singer/actor broke down as he begged (presumably the courts) to not take his child away. The video also appeared online the same day the 38-year-old took to Instagram to announce his feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson had gotten so bad that if Johnson is in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, he won’t be.

Tyrese’s tearful plea to his daughter juxtaposed with his threat toward The Rock left many online raising a digital eyebrow. Power actor and executive producer 50 Cent, who has proven time and time again to possess the ancient scrolls of savagery, let it be known he wasn’t buying Tyrese’s crocodile tears.

“F**k him, 50 Cent captioned. “He should’ve of mind his business when I was talking to Taraji. He came jumping in like he think we’re in a f**king movie. Punk ass Coca-Cola kid.”

If you’re a little fuzzy on what Mr. Jackson is referring to, during Season 1 of Power, 50 Cent accused Lee Daniels and Empire of mimicking the promotional and marketing assets of his Starz scripted drama. Fif took to social media to call out Tarji P. Henson for her involvement, and if you remember Taraji and Tyrese have a close knit relationship due to their classic John Singleton film Baby Boy.

Tyrese hasn’t responded to 50 Cent, but if he does, we got you!