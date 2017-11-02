50 Cent’s day is filled with a lot of things. There’s his hit show Power, the BET comedy 50 Central and his problematic trolling. These days we don’t hear much about his music, but some fans think there could be music from the rapper over the horizon.

The rapper reportedly paid a visit to Def Jam’s Halloween party, leading to speculation about a possible deal with the label.

50 last night on his way to the Def Jam Halloween party 🎃 #DefJamHalloween Something huge is about to go down with Def Jam and G Unit 🤐 A post shared by G Unit News Daily (@gunitnewsdaily) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Def Jam welcomed Paul Rosenberg as CEO in August, who’s widely known for shaping the careers of Eminem and of course, Mr. Jackson. The rapper’s G-Unit label has remained under parent company Universal with artists like Rotimi and Lloyd Banks pushing their music through distribution companies like Caroline and EMI. Perhaps instead of a new album, there could be a business move in the works to have all of his artists under one umbrella.

50 himself hasn’t released an album since 2014’s Animal Ambition. The indie release was followed up with The Kanan Tapes, an homage to his character on Power. For his final project through his Interscope deal, the rapper quietly dropped a compilation album in March.

Fans have waited for Street King Immortal since its announcement in 2012, but push backs have stood in the way.

Def Jam’s current roster is diverse, yet strong to its hip hop roots. There’s vets like Jeezy, Nas, Kanye West, Jadakiss, Common and Fabolous. 50 (or his artists) could bring about many possibilities for the businessman.

One can only wonder.