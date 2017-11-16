50 Cent & Jeremih Reunite For A New Fire Song

50 Cent and Jeremih are back on the music scene with some new heat. The duo recently dropped their new single, “Still Think I’m Nothing” on Nov. 16, and it’s quite the departure from their past club bangers.

READ: Kendrick Lamar Says This Quote From 50 Cent Helped Him Realize His Influence On His Fans

The 3-minute track starts off rather slowly, before Jermih comes in with soft vocals on the hook. The beat sounds similar to Miguel and J. Cole’s 2010 single, “All I Want Is You,” which originally sampled Robert Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and Lou Rawls’ “Lifetime Monologue.”

50 then comes in on the verse with a hard tone. “If I ever said fuck you nigga I meant too / When you come up how I came, life’s not gentle / See that tear in my mama eye that meant the rent due / I pray on it God didnt say nothing back,” he raps.

READ: 50 Cent Tells Tyrese To Shut His Instagram Down After Recent Visitation Reports

Jermih and 50 Cent previously collaborated on 2010’s hit, “Down On Me,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The two also recently collaborated on Uncle Murda’s track “On & On,” which dropped in Sept. 2017.

Listen to “Still Think I’m Nothing” below.