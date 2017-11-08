50 Cent Previews New Single “On Something” With Gucci Mane

50 Cent’s TV ventures are becoming more successful with each passing season but he refuses to let his music career fall off. Recently, DJ Whoo Kid finally joined the podcast wave and launched the ‘Whoollywood Shuffle Podcast’ with 50 as his first guest. Whoo Kid and the G Unit founder briefly chopped it about everything from his plans to deliver the film adaptation of STARZ’s ‘Power’ to his relationship with Dave Chappelle.

During the episode, 50 also previewed his upcoming single called “On Something” featuring Gucci Mane. In the brief snippet, we hear 50 rapping over his theme song from his BET series “50 Central.” The single would be 50 Cent’s second collaboration with La Flare since they first linked up on “Recently” off Gucci’s Writings On The Wall 2. There’s no confirmation of when the single will drop, but expect to hear it in full very soon.

Listen to the snippet of “On Something” and catch the 50 Cent’s interview with Whoo Kid below.