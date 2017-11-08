The Internet raised its digital eyebrow when Tyrese took to social media to allege Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith got on their Ellen status and generously (see what we did there?) loaned him $5 million. It appeared as though Tyrese secured the bag to pay for mounting legal fees incurred from allegations leveled against him by ex-wife Norma Gibson who claimed the 38-year-old actor abused their daughter, Shayla.

Wednesday morning, (Nov. 8) sources close to The Smith household spoke with TMZ and reported not a penny, nickel, dime or dollar, much less $5 million was loaned to the Fast & Furious actor, they did however call out of concern for their friend who they think is having a breakdown, according to the source.

Power actor and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson learned of Tyrese’s little white lie and could not resist the opportunity to clown him because…well, he’s 50 cent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPy7JSjjMP/?hl=en&taken-by=balleralert

“Wait, so this fool just made some sh*t up?” Fif questioned. “LOL! Will like ‘I ain’t give him that’ Damn, he must really be hit to do some sh*t like that.”

Tyrese however isn’t feeding into the energy and via an Instagram post announced he’s headed to Abu Dhabi to be with his “non-judgmental family” and get away from America.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPDxF_niZr/?hl=en&taken-by=tyrese

And the Tyrese saga continues.