On Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 31), Wendy Williams sent her studio audience and viewers into shock after a health scare played out on live television. The veteran radio/talk show host fainted and said her body overheated as a result of her Statue of Liberty Halloween costume.

Many onlookers chimed in and wished Williams a speedy recovery while others, like 50 Cent, believed the incident was fake. “What is this it just looks like bad acting to me. LOL she said she over heated in her costume,” the Power actor wrote.

What is this‍♂️it just looks like bad acting to me. LOL she said she over heated in her costume. #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Shortly after Williams’ fainting spell, she returned to set and said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, I did pass out. But you know what, I’m a champ and I’m back.” As noted by HipHopDX, Fifty and Williams have a rocky history leading up to a recent IG post from the former that bashed Williams for discussing his family issues.

