6LACK was in a giving mood as he gave thanks to the most high for the success of his Free 6LACk album on its one year anniversary. In its honor, he released new songs “One Way” featuring T-Pain, “In Between” featuring BANKS, and solo track “Glock Six.”

Enjoy the freebies below while the Atlanta crooner works on new material — and we hear he has some major collaborations lined up for 2018.

