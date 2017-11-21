The mystery behind Sgt. La David Johnson’s death has taken another turn. As questions persist surrounding the Niger mission that killed Johnson and three other soldiers more of his remains have been discovered, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday (Nov. 21).

“We can confirm that the Armed Forces Medical Examiner has positively identified these remains as those of Sgt. Johnson,” chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement according to the Washington Examiner.

The human bone fragments were found by a team comprised of U.S. military and FBI on Nov. 12, at the “site where his body was found” in the rural village of Tongo Tongo. It is unclear how the fragments went unnoticed when Johnson’s body was originally recovered in October.

Johnson and three other soldiers were killed in a reported ambush involving dozens of Islamic militants. His remains were flown to the U.S. for burial but his pregnant wife, Myeshia Johnson, was not allowed to actually see the body.

The Pentagon continues to face a demand for answers surrounding the purpose of the Nigerien mission and details on the deadly Oct. 4 attack that killed four Special Forces soldiers and injured two others. The soldiers were “conducting an important train, advise and assist mission with Nigerien forces,” Marin Corps Gen. Joe Dunford said last month.

According to an earlier report, Nigerien villagers found Johnson’s body after it was inadvertently left behind. His hands were bound and he had a gaping wound in his head.

Johnson’s body was found two days after the ambush, forcing the U.S. Defense Department to update its original news release to include the young father and husband.

The 25-year-old soldier’s story made headlines after Congresswoman Frederica Wilson revealed a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Johnson’s widow, in which he stated that the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

