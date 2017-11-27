After meeting with rapper Meek Mill at a Philly prison, Rev. Al Sharpton and the incarcerated MC’s lawyer Joe Tacopina spoke to members of the press about the unjust system Meek and many others have fallen victim to.

“I came because I feel that Meek represents thousands of people in Pennsylvania, and even tens of thousands around the country, that have been victimized by abusive probationary and parole systems,” said Sharpton Monday (Nov. 27).

“If you can do this to a successful artist like Meek Mill, you can do this to many around the country,” he continued. “[Meek] is representative of something far more than his stardom, he’s a symbol of the abuse of this system.”

The Wins & Losses spitter is currently serving a two to four-tear prison stint for violating his parole, a term which many feel is too lofty given the offense.