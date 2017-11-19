For the 45th time since its inaugural ceremony, the annual American Music Awards went down once again in Los Angeles, California (Nov. 19). Celebrities from music, television, film and more flocked to the Microsoft Theater to celebrate the accomplishments of music’s popular artists.

From ABC Blackish star/host Tracee Ellis Ross to (her mother and) Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Diana Ross to magenta turban-wearing Nick Cannon, see who showed up to the live event in the gallery up top.