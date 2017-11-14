Aminé Doesn’t Want His White Fans Saying The N-Word

Aminé delivered a PSA to his fans of a whiter shade during his Tiny Desk Concert with NPR.

Released Tuesday (Nov. 14), the Portland native gave serenading performances of his jams like “Slide” and Wedding Crashers,” from his debut album, Good For You. The set also included a mashup of the very viral “Caroline” and recent single, “Spice Girl.”

“If you ain’t black, don’t say it,” he said in placement of the “westside ni**a” bar. “Caroline” happens to include a verse with the n-word, which was said by thousands of his non-black fans last month at VEVO’s Halloween concert.

With Ta-Nehisi Coates’ speech about the n-word going viral, it’s no surprise Aminé dropped the tidbit. It will be interesting to see how many actually listen.

The artist is currently closing out his first headlining sold out U.S. tour, Tour For You. The final show is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Novo Theater on Thursday (Nov. 16).

