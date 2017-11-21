After rumors spread online that she could be near death, Aretha Franklin is letting the world know that she’s “doing well.” The Queen of Soul released a statement to US Weekly Tuesday (Nov. 21) denying the internet fodder.

“I’m doing well generally, all tests have come back good,” Franklin said in an email statement. The music legend also said that she’s lost “a lot of weight due to side effects of medicine.”

“Thanxxxx for your concern,” she added.

Unsubstantiated claims of Franklin being on her death bed spread like wildfire, culminating with a fan account tweeting that she had passed away.

Prior to Franklin’s email statement, Emmy-winning reporter Shaun Robinson took to Twitter to discourage fans from believing the latest rumors about the 75-year-old powerhouse. “I just spoke to one of Ms. Franklin’s family friends in my hometown Detroit,” Robinson tweeted. “They spoke to Aretha moments ago and asked me to tell you please don’t believe this news that was trending. Have a good day.”

Good Morning, Everyone. I just spoke to one of Ms. Franklin’s family friends in my hometown Detroit. They spoke to Aretha moments ago and asked me to tell you please don’t believe this news that was trending. Have a good day. https://t.co/3LTyD4UlEH — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) November 21, 2017

In 2010, a family friend confirmed that Franklin was battling pancreatic cancer. Franklin denied the report in an interview the following year, although she has kept the nature of her health struggles private.