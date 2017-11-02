A$AP Ferg Flows Over A DJ Premier Beat On “Our Streets”

After making the announcement on Twitter earlier this week, A$AP Ferg and DJ Premier’s collaboration, “Our Streets,” is finally here for our enjoyment.

Over Preemo’s iconic scratches and neck-snapping loops, the Harlem native, who usually raps over pounding trap beats, glides through the boom-bap instrumental with ease, and uses a liquefied flow while doing so.

“Premo put the soul in it/ I make the track hot/ And this thing forever/Got the game in the padlock,” raps the A$AP Mob member.

New music from me and @REALDJPREMIER “Our Streets”

will premiere on @Beats1 @oldmanebro Thursday night at 6:30 EST pic.twitter.com/SLMKAMs5h9 — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) November 1, 2017

“It’s a dream to be able to work with the legendary DJ Premier on this record” Ferg said via press release. “Preemo has worked with all the NYC hip hop icons and greats – Nas, Biggie, Guru, Hov, KRS-one, and The Lox. Just knowing I was working with him pushed me as an MC.”

“With Ferg, or anybody I work with, they already know my history so they know that I come from the 90s era” Preemo said via press release. “Ferg just automatically said ‘Don’t do what I’ve been doing on my albums – I want you to do a Preemo style and let me show I can rap to that,’ so I was like ‘let’s do it.’ Everybody was happy off jump – no suggestions, no ‘I think we should go this direction’ – it was an automatic in, out, done, in one day.”

“Our Streets” is the first song released on the relaunched label, Payday Records, owned by CEO and former Gang Starr manager, Patrick Moxey.

Stream “Our Streets” below.