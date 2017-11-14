A$AP Ferg’s new single “Plain Jane” has been slowly climbing the charts for awhile now. And now the Harlem rapper recently dropped the music video for his lead track.

The trippy new visuals depict Ferg singing the trap single – which was inspired by Three 6 Mafia’s 1999 track, “Slob On My Knob” – while mobbing a with a number of his homies.

“The vision for the video was to bring it back to the streets and to be with the people,” Ferg stated in a press release. “We shot the video spontaneously without planning which made everything feel more personal and true to me. I wanted the video to match my lifestyle; I could be riding bikes in Harlem or turning up at a party in Brooklyn.”

The video also features a number of cameos from fashion designers, DRAM, and Rihanna, who also earned a shoutout on the track (“Please believe me I see RiRi, I’mma eat it like panini”).

“Plain Jane” comes from Ferg’s newly-released project, Still Striving. Of reworking Three 6’s classic track, Ferg told Billboard: “People [usually] send me beats, but this time I was in the car with my uncle, and we were going hard to “Slob on My Knob.” I was like, “Hold up, nobody did this song over yet?” That song meant so much to me. [Three 6 Mafia’s] Juicy J was one of the first guys to take me on tour. I wanted to make him proud.”

Check out the video for “Plain Jane” above.