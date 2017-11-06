Ashanti is ready to make her return to the R&B charts. This week, the songstress joined forces with the hook god, Ty Dolla $ign, on her new single, “Say Less.”

With DJ Mustard behind the bouncy instrumentals, and Ty Dolla providing additional vocals, Ashanti delivers a full-filled radio single reminding naysayers to stay out of her business. Despite being without a hit-song in a while, the 37-year-old sounds really comfortable on this new record.

“Like get in my face, say less (say less)/If it ain’t about the money, say less (say less)/If he ain’t from the clique, say less/Bitch, say less,” sings the former Murder Inc. artist.

Ashanti’s last album, Braveheart, arrived in 2014. While she has yet to announce a follow-up project, there have been rumors that she’s in album-making mode after she appeared to be working with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on some new music. “Swae Lee x Ashanti, you know what it is,” Swae said in a recent photo with New York native.

Swae Lee x Ashanti you know what that is A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Listen to “Say Less” above