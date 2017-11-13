The relationship between August Alsina and his record label appears to have hit another rough spot. The New Orleans native put Def Jam Records on blast Monday (Nov. 13) for allegedly holding him and his third studio album, “hostage.”

Alsina addressed the label discord after a fan questioned the album delay. “I would love to put my album out but DEF JAM is holding it/me hostage because the system is not up [and] running until next year so they basically [don’t] exist,” he wrote before calling the label “trash.”

In the meantime, Alsina vowed to drop free music for fans. “I will release free music soon but that has been the hold up. Tell Them to FREE ME ￼& the Album￼.”

It’s been a trying year for the 25-year-old crooner who revealed that he’s been battling liver disease. And this isn’t the first time that he blasted Def Jam. In 2015, Alsina accused the label of leaking his sophomore album, This Thing Called Life, ahead of schedule. He later apologized.

