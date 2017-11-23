Amid 45’s (Donald Trump) horrific war against immigrants and beneficiaries of the DREAM Act, Baby Bash and Frankie J delivered a heartwarming visual to pay homage to those hard-working citizens. Fresh off their newly-released joint album, Sangria, comes the visuals to their latest single, “Candy Coated Dreamer.”

READ: Premiere: Baby Bash & Frankie J Release Collaborative ‘Sangria’ Album

The beautifully stylized visual shows Baby Bash riding through California while depicting hard-working Mexican families in their best light, showing their importance to the United States. The vibes perfectly fit with Bash and Frankie J’s laid back, groovy, G-Funk inspired melody.

READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda Dedicates President’s Merit Award At Latin Grammys To Puerto Rico

Sangria is now available on iTunes, Apple Music, and other digital markets and streaming services.