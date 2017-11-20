The search for missing rapper Bambino Gold has come to a heartbreaking end, as his body was found in Alabama.

According to the Associated Press, Bambino, born Edward Reeves, and his cousin, a music promoter, were reported missing on Nov. 7, and their bodies were found in separate locations in Eastern Alabama. Their bodies were found three to four miles apart, and appear to be victims of a homicide.

“They were not far off of the road at all,” Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said in an interview. “It looks like somebody placed them there. I don’t think they were killed there.”

“Stokes, 30, was in Montgomery on Nov. 4, to promote a party at a local club. Reeves, 29, had traveled to Montgomery on Nov. 5,” the report reads. “That night, they both left Stokes’ house to attend the Alabama National Fair where several people reported seeing them. They were also seen around that time period driving a white 2016 Honda CRV with a Georgia license plate, Montgomery police have said.”

Bambino has appeared on over 150 mixtapes since 2011, and has been on tracks with musicians such as Sy Ari Da Kid and Boosie. He signed to Trill Entertainment, but he bought himself out due to contract disputes. He leaves behind one child.

Rest in peace.