Beyonce has proven to be a high achiever, so it’s no surprise Forbes crowned Queen Bey as the highest paid woman in music, earning a smooth $105 million before taxes in 2017.

On April 23, 2016, Blue, Rumi and Sir’s mama released Lemonade, earning Beyonce her sixth number one album. Four days later in Miami, Fla., Bey kicked off her Formation World Tour. The show grossed a quarter of a billion dollars with 32 shows in North America and 17 in Europe.

Despite the success of Lemonade, which went onto earn a Peabody, Beyonce lost the coveted Album of The Year Award at this year’s Grammys to Forbes second highest paid woman in music, Adele. The singer-songwriter earned $69 million, which was boosted by her tour in support of her latest album 25.

In order to make Frobes’ list, editors looked at pretax earnings of female artists from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017 and didn’t subtract fees from agents, lawyers or managers. Data was gathered from Nielson SoundScan, Pollstar, the RIAA and interviews with industry insiders were also conducted. Beyonce and Adele reportedly earned tens of millions more than the other women on the list, however the remaining women aren’t making chump change.

Rounding out the top three is Taylor Swift who made $44 million, which according to Forbes is a noticeable dip from her 1989 tour. Celine Dion holds down the number four spot earning $42 million due to her Las Vegas residency. Closing out the top five of highest earning female artists is Jennifer Lopez who pocketed $38 million which came in part to her Sin City stay as well as serving as host and producer for her show World of Dance.

Congrats to all the women on the list!