Slay bells are ringing, thanks to Beyoncé!

The singing superstar unveiled her latest holiday-themed merch yesterday (Nov. 22), and it’s sure to put her fans in the holly jolly mood.

In the line, you can find sweaters, sweatshirts, wrapping paper, onesies, phone cases and more, bearing slogans such as “Sis The Season,” “Beyoncé Holiday Sweater,” and “Have A Thicc Holiday.” The selection would make a perfect present for any member of the BeyHive.

Check out a few pieces of the collection below. Purchase of the items can be made here.

CREDIT: shop.beyonce.com

CREDIT: shop.beyonce.com

CREDIT: Getty Images