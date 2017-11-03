All hail the original Queen B! In celebration of Halloween, Beyonce recreated some of Lil’ Kim’s most iconic fashion ensembles in a major show of appreciation for the Brooklyn rapper.

Bey showed off the first of multiple Kim inspired costumes at Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture party last weekend, but she wasn’t done showing love to Kimmy Blanco. Mrs. Carter released a bunch of new photos via her website Friday (Nov. 3) rocking five looks including the blue Chanel imprinted wig that Kim donned for Manhattan File Magazine in 2001, and her camel-colored sheer jumpsuit from the Source Awards in 1999.

Obviously, Bey nailed it, and she even created her own photo agency: Petty Images.

Peep the photos below.

