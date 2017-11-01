Watch Big Boi’s Animated “In The South” Video With Gucci Mane & Pimp C

Big Boi is fully getting into the cartoon spirit with his new video for “In The South,” featuring Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C. The Atlanta spokesman is working on a new animated series titled Hotlanta Waxxx, which has been in the works since 2016. This week, he revisits his Boomiverse track to get his fans warmed up for the edgy new show.

“Actually, I got the idea from when I was doing the teasers for the songs for Boomiverse,” Big Boi tells Yahoo about the video. “Cory Mo, the producer for the song, has an animation team and he sent me a clip of some of the guys’ work and we got on the phone and just came up with this funkadelic psychedelic video concept for ‘In The South.’”

Watch the video below.