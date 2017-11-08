A Quick Trip Down South: Big K.R.I.T. Flows Over Slim Thug’s “Like A Boss”

Big K.R.I.T. brought the South with him during a recent freestyle session with Bootlege Kev and DJ Damage on Real 92.3. As Krizzle continues to plug his incredible new album 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, he sends more reminders about his true love for hip-hop.

Over Slim Thug’s “Like A Boss Instrumental,” the Mississippi rapper lets his words flow like a winding river.