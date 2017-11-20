Big K.R.I.T. was extremely inspired by the gripping high school football documentary 89 Blocks . After getting in tune with the underdog story, Krizzle hit the studio to record “Ready for the Next” for the film’s soundtrack.

READ: Big K.R.I.T Debuts ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’ Album Feat. UGK, CeeLo Green, Jill Scott And Others

The movie is executive-produced by Time Inc.’s Sports Illustrated in association with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s production shop Uninterrupted. It shares the saga about the 2016 state high school championship-winning football season of the East St. Louis, Illinois Flyers — and all the obstacles they faced as a smaller, inner city team.

“Being from a smaller city and understanding how you’ve got to overcome negativity when people may not believe in you — the whole story speaks to me,” K.R.I.T. tells Billboard of the documentary. “And hopefully, it’ll inspire somebody else who may be in a position where they think they may not have enough to make it.”