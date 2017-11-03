Big Sean & Metro Boomin Grab 21 Savage For “Pull Up N Wreck”

Big Sean was in a celebratory mood when he released “Pull Up N Wreck” with 21 Savage on Thursday evening (Oct 2). The Detroit rapper thanked his legion with the new Metro Boomin’ and Southside-produced track for making his “Bounce Back” single reach triple platinum status.

The monotone duo lets every one know exactly what they’re capable of when they show up to the scene.

