Big Sean was in a celebratory mood when he released “Pull Up N Wreck” with 21 Savage on Thursday evening (Oct 2). The Detroit rapper thanked his legion with the new Metro Boomin’ and Southside-produced track for making his “Bounce Back” single reach triple platinum status.

The monotone duo lets every one know exactly what they’re capable of when they show up to the scene.

year ago today I dropped Bounce Back n premiered it on Fallon. Year later it’s triple plat n the album plat! Thank you! New music almost here 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/azypWmIidJ — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 1, 2017

