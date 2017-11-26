Many moons ago before Big Sean and Jhene Aiko became one of our favorite couples, the Detroit lyricist was engaged to former Glee actress Naya Rivera. Their red carpet moments made many swoon and gush with envy, but their romance came to an abrupt and somewhat unexpected end. Ms. Rivera then married her current husband Ryan Dorsey in what many believed was 30 seconds after parting ways with Seanathan, and the I Decided artist expressed his frustrations in the now classic song “IDFWU.”

Saturday night (Nov. 25) TMZ reported 30-year-old Rivera was arrested and is now facing a domestic battery charge for allegedly beating her husband. The two were in West Virginia for Thanksgiving and taking a walk with their 2-year-old son when Rivera allegedly began hitting him in the face. It’s reported Dorsey has the altercation on video.

Once the news broke of Rivera’s arrest, Sean, who must’ve brewed himself some green tea just moments before, took to social media to bask in the poetry of it all.

Rivera appeared before a judge Sunday morning (Nov. 26) for arraignment and was then released on $1,000 bail.

Well played, Sean. Well played.