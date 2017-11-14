Birdman is looking to make a very big purchase and seemingly had to inform Lil Wayne about it through social media.

On Monday (Nov. 13), the Cash Money captain posted an image of a gold toilet, decked in Louis Vuitton. The Illma Gore-designed toilet was featured on Vogue Nov. 10 with a price tag of $100,000. The three-month project included pieces from 24 different bags valued at $15,000 with a $3,000 suitcase for the tank.

Birdman, who has shown off his love for gold toilets in the past, posted a similarly designed-toilet with the caption, “I’m [buying] this bi**h. Got to have it ASAP. 10 bathrooms [so] I can sh*t all day,” with the hashtags #tunechi and #originalCMB.

Lil Wayne’s nickname in the post has fans thinking Baby is enjoying making jokes at the rapper’s expense. As we all know, the Cash Money empire fell apart when the rapper accused his former mentoring of harboring his new music and stealing millions from under his nose.

Bragging about a $100,000 isn’t helping anyone, but the designer of the lavish item.

