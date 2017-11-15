Blac Chyna made a legal attempt to sue her infant daughter’s aunts- better known as the Kardashian and Jenner sisters- for allegedly being behind her reality show’s cancellation.

In new documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the burgeoning rapper is now only planning to sue Kim Kardashian, dropping Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie from the lawsuit.

The original lawsuit, which was filed in September, saw Chyna blaming the family for the demise of her show Rob & Chyna, starring her and her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian.Chyna will now only pursue Kim, the family matriarch Kris Jenner and Mr. Kardashian.

However, TMZ’s court docs also notes that Chyna lists “1-100″ possible defendants in the fine print, meaning that there’s a possibility that she can add new people to the lawsuit as time progresses. There’s a chance that the four remaining sisters may not be sitting pretty for long, but we will see as the saga continues.