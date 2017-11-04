Here we go with another page in the Blac Chyna diaries. Following a string of appearances from Playboi Carti in her social media videos, the rumor mill is churning out a number of theories about their alleged romance.

Following the news of the Kardashians shutting down the next season of her E! reality show, the gossip experts in Hollywood say Chyna and the Atlanta rapper are the latest couple on the scene. Following in the footsteps of her bestie Amber Rose, the queen of revenge looks to be cozying up with one of the current “hot boys” of rap.

