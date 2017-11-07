Photos of a vehicle littered with racial slurs outside of a Kansas State University apartment complex quickly went viral, causing school officials to take preventative measures and law enforcement to bulk up security. Unfortunately, the culprit behind the hateful language was the owner of the vehicle who told police it was a Halloween prank that had gotten out of hand.

Authorities decided charging 21-year-old Dauntarius Williams for filing a false report “would not be in the best interests of the citizens” despite the fear his actions caused.

Among the derogatory slurs on Williams’ car were “Go Home” “Die” “Date Your Own Kind” and “F**k You Demon” An emergency meeting of the University’s Black Student Union was attended by concerned students, administrators and parents. The university reportedly bulked up patrols on campus and the FBI opened up an investigation into a possible hate crime.

On Monday (Nov. 6) the Riley County Police Department released a statement which identified Williams as the perpetrator. Police said Williams felt genuine remorse over his actions.

“The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started,” Williams said. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all.”

While Williams’ actions caused panic at school, the county director expressed empathy and urged others to do the same.

“While William’s mistake had a decidedly negative impact on the community, please recognize that he, like many of us when we were young, is a young man who made a mistake and is now doing his best to own up to it,” said Brad Schoen, director of the Riley County Police Department.