Premiere: Blvck Rose Doesn’t Need A “Video Girl” To Steal His Heart

Independent artist, Blvck Rose is ready to take the music world by storm. With his EP, A Half A Dozen Roses, due at the top of 2018, the Silver Spring, Maryland native unleashes the project’s first single, “Video Girl,” featuring FùNSHO.

The self-produced track finds the 28-year-old instilling ounces of confidence into his significant other, despite her not having a spectacular body shape like the models seen on the pages of magazines and in music videos. However, her beauty and curves are a perfect match for Blvck.

“I want people to picture themselves cruising in a car with the top down while their hair blows in the wind when listening to this track,” Blvck Rose says to VIBE via e-mail. “It’s a really laid back song that I hope everyone will vibe out to no matter their mood.”

Over the spacey and eclectic backdrop–which has Latin and Afrobeat influences–Blvck sounds comfortable and confident. More importantly, he shies away from following trends, which allows his authentic self to shine through the record.

Stream “Video Girl” below.

