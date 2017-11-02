B.o.B. has a penchant for believing in conspiracy theories that most deem as egregiously unpopular opinions. The man who believes the Earth is flat also thinks the Trans-Atlantic slave trade never existed, The Root reports.

The 28-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram to share an old video of a theorist sharing his false two cents on the existence of slave ships and its deadly voyage. “They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship? They can find a billion-year-old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships,” he captioned the post.

If your home isn’t located under a rock, then you know the slave trade did in fact exist, and most certainly slave ships are a real thing; used to transport enslaved Africans to the Americas or “new world” across the Atlantic Ocean. Contrary to Bobby Ray’s beliefs, there’s evidence that slave ships existed right here, on this round Earth, in our nation’s capital at The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

