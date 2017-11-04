Bodega Bamz Is Back Like He Never Left On New Song, “Poof”

Earlier this month Bodega Bamz celebrated five years of his debut album Strictly 4 My P.A.P.I.Z., re-releasing the project across Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms for the first time.

As we anticipate his acting debut on Showtime’s upcoming comedy series SMILF, with fervent disciples of the Spanish Harlem rapper eager to hear new music, Bamz simultaneously readies a new album and premieres the lead single exclusively on Billboard.com.

“Poof,” produced by Da MVPz, arrives in a timely fashion as a newly reinvented Nathaniel de la Rosa not only looks stronger he sounds it too, calling his opposition’s bluff in a braggadocious return.

Spin the catchy cut below. SMILF premieres Sunday (Nov. 5) on Showtime at 10 p.m. EST.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.